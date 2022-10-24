Five shockers in FIFA World Cup history | Video

The FIFA World Cup has witnessed some stunning upsets. Onmanorama takes a look at five of the biggest shock results in the history of the mega event.

1. Uruguay humble Brazil

Brazil were widely tipped to win their maiden World Cup on home soil in 1950. They needed only a draw in their final group game against Uruguay to clinch the title. Friaça drew first blood for the Selecao early in the second half in front of a packed house at the Maracana. However, Juan Alberto Schiaffino drew level for Uruguay in the 66th and Alcides Ghiggia broke the Brazilian hearts by scoring the winner in the 79th.

2. Cameroon stun Argentina

Italia 1990 got off to a huge surprise as Cameroon shocked defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the inaugural match. The Indomitable Lions stunned Diego Maradona's men with François Omam-Biyik scoring the winner off a header. The Cameroonians finished the match with only nine men in a highly physical game. They made history by becoming the first African team to reach the quarterfinals, where England edged them 3-2 after extra time.

3. Senegal shock France

Another African side Senegal floored holders France in the opening match of the 2002 edition. Papa Bouba Diop scored the winner as the World Cup debutants humbled Les Bleus 1-0. France crashed out in the group stage itself, while Senegal made it to the quarterfinals.

4. North Koreans tame Azzurri

North Korea shocked Italy 1-0 to become the first Asian side to go past the group stage in the 1966 World Cup hosted by England. Pak Doo-ik scored the all-important goal which took them to the quarterfinals where Eusebio's Portugal overturned a 0-3 deficit to prevail 5-3.

5. South Korea knock out Italy

Co-hosts South Korea sent the Italians home in the 2002 edition. Christian Vieri handed the Azzurri an early lead in the round-of-16 tie, but Seol Ki-Hyeon scored in the 88th minute to force extra time. Ahn Jung-hwan headed home the Golden Goal to script a sensational win for the home side. South Korea edged out Spain on penalties to enter the semifinals where they were stopped by Germany.