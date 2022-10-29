Blasters lacked attitude and team spirit against Mumbai City: IM Vijayan

What is wrong with Kerala Blasters? In fact, the reasons for Blasters' poor show in their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC are glaringly obvious. Football is a team sport. Having good individual players is only part of the formula for success.

You need to have a clear idea about the way you are playing; a framework to get the most out of those individuals. If the team management sticks with the same tactics in the upcoming matches, Blasters stand to gain nothing.

In team sports, there should be a clear understanding of the role each member should fulfill. All the 11 members of the team have to perform collectively in order to achieve success. Against good teams, it is not easy to score goals or provide assists. But, why is it so difficult to pass or cross the ball to your teammates?

Blasters really struggled to move the ball across the field and create gaps in the opposing team's defence. On the other side, Mumbai controlled the game and created plenty of scoring opportunities.

Blasters were much better in build-up and penetration compared to their first-half performance. However, Mumbai played it safe in the second half and maintained their two-goal cushion intact.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)