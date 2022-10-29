ISL: Siverio strike helps Hyderabad edge Goa, regain top spot

Hyderabad: Javier Siverio scored the solitary goal as Hyderabad FC edged FC Goa to regain top spot in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Siverio's goal came in the 10th minute while substitute Alvaro Vazquez had a great chance to level the match but shot his penalty wide in the 83rd minute.

Both sides were unbeaten before kick-off and FC Goa were hoping to make it three wins in a row. Hyderabad have displaced Odisha FC from the top spot with 10 points from four matches. Goa remain fourth in the table with 6 points.

Hyderabad FC were unchanged from last week’s win over Bengaluru FC while Goa had included Ayush Chhetri and goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh.

Hyderabad took the early lead after a throw in was flicked on to the path of Siverio by Bart Ogbeche and he finished it easily.

Redeem Tlang failed to beat Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani midway into the first half. Carlos Pena took him out for the second half and introduced Makan Chothe. Fares Arnaout for Marc Valiente was another change at the break.

Goa were aggressive in the second half and Sadaoui was denied by Kattimani. His replacement, Vasquez could have earned a point after being gifted a penalty by Akash Mishra, but he failed to convert it.





ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate Hugo Boumous's (centre) opener against East Bengal at the VYBK in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo: ISL

ATK earn bragging rights again

Meanwhile, in a second match on the day, ATK Mohun Bagan blanked their arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0. It was their five straight win in the Kolkata derby, arguably the oldest derbies in the country.

Hug Boumous (56) and Manvir Singh (65) scored for the former ISL champions.

Juan Ferrando made just one change to the ATK Mohun Bagan side that had crushed Kerala Blasters 5-2 in Kochi with Subhasish Bose replacing Ashique Kuruniyan.

East Bengal were unchanged from their win in Guwahati, but Stephen Constantine failed to replicate that success in Kolkata with over 62,000 in attendance.