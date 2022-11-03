World Cup preview: Group B promises fascinating encounters

The wait for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is very nearly over with only a few weeks to go. A lot is on the line for the four teams in Group B heading into the soccer’s showpiece event scheduled to kick off in Doha on November 20. The group consists of England, Iran, the United States, and Wales. It is fair to say that there is likely to be more politics than sports in Group B. The US and Iran are geopolitical rivals while the US and Wales have their issues with England.

Let’s take a look at the teams drawn in Group B.

England

FIFA Ranking: 5

Head coach: Gareth Southgate

England have played a World Cup semifinal and a Euro Cup final under Southgate. Naturally, they will be looking to go a step further and win a major title. However, it is easier said than done. England have some of the top performers in the Premier League in their ranks, but most of them lack experience on the international stage. Of late, the Three Lions have been going through a lean patch as they got relegated to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League. Understanding this reality, their fans are unlikely to sing the 'Football's Coming Home' chant in Qatar!

Strengths

Led by captain Harry Kane, England possess great attacking prowess and have a handful of extremely talented youngsters like Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Mason Mount in their ranks.

Weaknesses

The leaky defence is a serious cause for concern for England. Harry Maguire's indifferent form and Kyle Walker's injury have aggravated their defensive woes. The inability to create goals from open play is another major issue plaguing the Three Lions.

Random trivia

England are the only country that have failed to win the European Championship despite winning the global title. After emerging victorious in the 1966 World Cup as hosts, England could only finish second and third in the continental championship. In the 2019 UEFA Nations League, they had to be content with third place.

Iranian players pose for a team photo prior to the friendly against Uruguay in Sankt Poelten, Austria, on September 23, 2022. File photo: AFP/Alex Halada

Iran



FIFA Ranking: 20



Head coach: Carlos Queiroz

Iran were among the first teams to qualify for Qatar 2022. Most likely, they will also be the first team to crash out of the tournament. They are one of the strongest sides in Asia, but as far as the World Cup is concerned, they are a 'one-match wonder'. Looking at the history of the World Cup, they have the habit of beating a formidable team in the group stage before being knocked out. Iran have once again put their trust in Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who had guided them in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the World Cup.

Strengths

Iran will be looking to cash in on the familiar conditions in Qatar. There are about 15 players who have played in the World Cup before. FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi, Bayer Leverkusen's Sardar Azmoun, and Feyenoord's Alireza Jahanbakhsh are their main players.

Weaknesses

Internal politics has always been a bane for Iran. The players were split into two factions after Queiroz returned as the national coach. The ongoing civil rights protests in the country have also affected the team environment.

Random trivia

Iran were ranked 122nd in 1996, but they managed to qualify for the 1998 edition of the World Cup. This will be their third consecutive appearance in the global event.

The US have a top quality winger in Christian Pulisic. File photo: AFP/Andy Lyons

The United States

FIFA ranking: 16

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

Despite being a sporting superpower, the US's performance in World Cups has been below par. After finishing third in the 1930 edition, they could not go beyond the pre-quarterfinal stage till the 2002 edition where they made it to the quarterfinals. Their local league, the Major League Soccer, is more or less a retirement home for European club stars. They will have to sweat it out to get past the group stage.

Strengths

The US play an aggressive high-press game. They have a top quality winger in Christian Pulisic, who plays for Chelsea in the English Premier League. Juventus's midfielder Weston McKennie, Leeds United's defensive midfielder Taylor Adams, Norwich City's forward Josh Sargent, and Lille's winger Timothy Weah are some of their key players.

Weaknesses

The lack of big tournament experience may hurt them. Most of their star players, including Pulisic, who play in European leagues are not part of the playing eleven of their respective teams.

Random trivia

The US women's team tops the FIFA ranking, but the men's team is placed 16th. Their women have won four World Cup and Olympics titles each.

Wales' team members ahead of the UEFA Nationa League match against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on June 14, 2022. File photo: AFP/John Thys

Wales

FIFA ranking: 19

Head coach: Rob Page

Wales had to endure a long wait to play their second World Cup. Their last appearance in the showpiece event was way back in 1958. Wales play their football with passion and they enjoy the support of one of the most devoted fan bases in world football. Although they are not a regular at major events, Wales have proved their mettle whenever they got a chance. In the 2016 Euro Cup, they surprised everyone by reaching the semifinals. Wales registered a 1-0 play-off win against Ukraine to book a ticket to Qatar.

Strengths

Wales's hopes rest on midfielder Aaron Ramsey and striker Gareth Bale. Wingbacks Connor Roberts and Neco Williams too are proven performers.



Weaknesses

Both Ramsey and Bale are past their prime and are prone to injuries. They seemingly lack the experience and the big match temperament to win against stronger opponents.

Random trivia

Wales lost to Brazil by a solitary goal in the quarterfinals of the 1958 World Cup hosted by Sweden. The decisive goal was scored by a 17-year-old striker. It was none other than Pele! Thus he became the youngest scorer at a World Cup at the age of 17 years and 239 days.