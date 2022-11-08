World Cup preview: Odds are in favour of Belgium, Croatia in Group F

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicking off in less than two weeks, it is time to look ahead to the group stage of the tournament. Group F, featuring Belgium, Croatia, Canada, and Morocco, is loaded with some of the most elite European club footballers. Belgium and Croatia will be eyeing World Cup glory in Qatar and are among the tournament favourites. It will arguably be one of the final chances on the global stage for their golden generation. Canada return to the showpiece event for the first time since 1986 while this will be Morocco's sixth World Cup appearance.

Here's our preview of the teams drawn in Group F:

Belgium

FIFA ranking: 2

Head coach: Roberto Martínez

Belgium's Eden Hazard applauds fans after a match. Photo: Reuters/ John Sibley

Like the South Africans in cricket, Belgium have a reputation for being World Cup chokers. As in every tournament in the past years, Belgium come in again as co-favourites for the title. Their tendency to crumble under pressure was evident in the 2018 World Cup semifinal where they lost to France by a solitary goal. The burden of expectation weighed them down in the 2020 Euro Cup quarterfinal against Italy and last year's UEFA Nations Cup semifinal against France. Qatar 2022 could be the last chance for the golden generation of the Red Devils to finally win a major title. Roberto Martinez, who led them to third place at the 2018 edition in Russia, will attempt another tilt at a major title. Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup with France, is his assistant.

Strengths: Belgium boast an abundance of talent. Most of their players are regulars in top-flight leagues across Europe. They only need their star players like Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and winger Eden Hazard, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku to replicate their club form on the international stage.

Weaknesses: Their inability to play as a unit. Fitness issues and the presence of over-the-hill players are Belgium's other major concerns.

Croatia

FIFA ranking; 12

Head coach: Zlatko Dalic

While Martinez reposed his faith in established players, Dalic took a bold step and picked young players to replace some of the veterans. However, the team is built around the 37-year-old Real Madrid star Luka Modric. He is someone who has the ability to uplift the team with his sheer presence. The Croats have been doing well at the continental level. In the UEFA Nations League, they topped the group that also had France and Denmark.

Strengths: Their midfield. Apart from Modric, Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic will also be patrolling that area of the pitch for them. Atalanta's Mario Pasalic is also a key component in their star-studded midfield.

Weaknesses: Lack of scoring prowess. Apart from Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic, they do not have a quality striker in their ranks. His partner Andrej Kramaric lacks consistency.

Canada's Alphonso Davies in action. File photo: Reuters/ Henry Romero

Canada

FIFA ranking: 41

Head coach: John Herdman

Canada have waited 36 years for a second go at football's premier competition. The Maple Leafs have only played in one other World Cup in 1986 where they failed to score a single goal while crashing out of the group stage. Heading to Qatar, they will be high on confidence after finishing first in the CONCACAF qualification table ahead of Mexico and the United States. Bayern Munich's full-back Alphonso Davies is their main player.

Strengths: Davies and Tajon Buchanan are blessed with a lightening pace to terrorise opposition defences. Davies, who dons the role of a left-back at Bayern, is a multi-faceted player. He has even played as a proper No. 10 for the national side.

Weaknesses: Canada, who will be playing the World Cup after a gap of 36 years, seemingly lack the experience and the big-match temperament to win against stronger opponents, especially those from other continents.

Morocco national team players pose before a match. File photo: Reuters

Morocco

FIFA ranking: 22

Head coach: Walid Regragui

Morocco breezed through the African qualification rounds with a 100 percent record. They had the privilege to play some of their away matches at home due to the adverse political situation in the neighbouring countries. In 1986, the Atlas Lions became the first African side to advance to the knockout stage in the World Cup. However, they do not stand a realistic chance of going past the group stage at Qatar 2022.

Strengths: Morocco have some exceptionally talented players such Chelsea's attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech and Paris Saint-Germain's right-back Achraf Hakimi.

Weaknesses: The absence of a quality No. 9 could hurt Morocco. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri, Ayoub El Kaabi, and Abderrazak Hamdallah could not fulfil that role to the coach's liking.