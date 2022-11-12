FIFA World Cup 2022 telecast and streaming details in India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Thirty-two teams will fight it out for the biggest prize in world football. File photo: AFP

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in Qatar on November 20 and runs till December 18.

Hosts and Asian Cup champions Qatar take on Ecuador in the inaugural match at 9.30 pm (IST) on November 20.

The Reliance-backed Viacom18 Media has bagged the broadcasting and streaming rights in India.

The matches will be telecast live on Sports18 (SD & HD) channels. The channels will have both English and Hindi feeds.

The games will be streamed on the JioCinema app.

The group stage matches will be played at 3.30 pm, 6.30 pm, 9.30 pm and 12.30 am.

Eight of the final group matches will kick off at 8.30 pm.

The pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals will be played at 8.30 pm and 12.30 am respectively.

The semifinals will be played at 12.30 am on December 14 and 15, while the third-place play-off is at 8.30 pm on December 17.

The final will be played on December 18 (Sunday) at 8.30 pm.

