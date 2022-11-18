ISL: Pedro at double as Odisha script brilliant comeback win over EB

Kolkata: Odisha FC bounced back from two goals down to clinch a thrilling 4-2 win against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday.

Pedro Martin, who was one of the four substitutes, introduced at half-time by Josep Gombau, scored a brace.

Pedro's two goals in quick succession soon after the break followed by a 65th minute strike from fellow-substitute Jerry Mawihmingthanga turned the game in Odisha's favour.

A goal from Nandhakumar Sekhar in the 76th minute sealed three points for the visitors. Odisha climbed to third spot with 12 points from six matches.

East Bengal had made a terrific start with Thongkhosiem Haokip opening scoring in the 23rd minute and Naorem Singh doubling the lead 12 minutes later.

Haokip had broken the deadlock after neat work from Jordan O'Doherty, whose through ball released VP Suhair before finding Haokip in the box for a simple finish. Yet again it was Suhair providing the assist when the hosts made it 2-0.

But Gombau's aggressive changes at the break changed the script. Denechandra Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu were the other substitutes who made an impact. Meitei was involved in Pedro's second goal as his cross was turned into a headed assist by Mauricio.

Meitei whipped in another good cross into the box for Jerry's goal that turned defeat into victory for Odisha.

(With agency inputs)