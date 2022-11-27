Al Khor (Qatar): Substitute Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead in their World Cup Group E Group E match on Sunday.

Morata scored in the 62nd minute after Spain hit the woodwork and had the better chances in the first half.

Dani Olmo's seventh minute shot was palmed onto the crossbar by keeper Manuel Neuer in a reflex save while Ferran Torres fired over the bar from point blank range in the 33rd.

Germany had an effort by Antonio Ruediger disallowed for offside.

Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Keherer, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry