Qatar WC: Belgium knocked out after goalless draw with Croatia

Al Rayyan, Qatar: Romelu Lukaku missed a number of great chances as Belgium failed to advance out of Group F with a goalless draw against Croatia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Needing a win to reach the knockout stages, Belgium came close on a number of occasions, especially through substitute Lukaku who even hit the post.

Croatia have advanced as second placed side behind Morocco that topped the group with a 2-1 win over Canada in another match of the same group that was played simultaneously.



Belgium had made four changes to their side, dropping skipper Eden Hazard and playing with Dries Mertens as a false nine, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Belgium's Thomas Meunier in action with Croatia's Ivan Perisic. Photo: Reuters/ Stephane Mahe

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia have also had chances and were awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

Teams

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard, Leander Dendoncker