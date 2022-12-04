Netherlands' goalscorer Daley Blind shares iconic World Cup moment with dad

There was a heartwarming moment in the first round-of-16 match of the FIFA World Cup between the Netherlands and the USA in Doha on Saturday.

Daley Blind who scored the Netherlands' second goal in a 3-1 win raced to the dugout to celebrate with his teammates. He then proceeded to the dugout to embrace his father, Danny, who tried his best to keep his emotions in check.

That moment between the father-son duo captured from various angles and widely shared on social media is already an iconic imagery of this mega sporting event in the Middle East.

Danny Blind, a former Netherlands international, is now assistant to head coach Louis van Gaal.

It is not the first time the young Blind has scored in his father's presence. In fact, when the Ajax left-back scored his first international goal in 2014, Danny Blind happened to be in the dugout. That was again in the World Cup, the third-place playoff against Brazil and Blind's goal was the Netherlands' second in a 3-0 win. Louis van Gaal had been the national team's head coach back then and the Blind senior was his assistant, just like now.

Back then, Danny had briefly celebrated with the coaching staff but stepped back when his son arrived at the dugout to celebrate his goal with his teammates.

Three years ago, Daley Blind had been diagnosed with a heart condition. He has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator that regulates abnormal heart rhythms.