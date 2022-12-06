FIFA World Cup: Quarterfinal line-up and time

The quarterfinal line-up of the FIFA World Cup has been completed. Portugal, who thumped Switzerland 6-1, were the last team to seal their place in the last eight.

Five Europeans teams – holders France, England, the Netherlands, Croatia, and Portugal – South American giants Brazil and Argentina and African challengers Morocco are in the fray.

The quarterfinals will be played on Friday and Saturday.

Last edition's runners-up Croatia take on hot favourites Brazil in the first quarterfinal followed by the heavyweight duel between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates afte rscoring the their first goal against Australia. File photo: Reuters//Carl Recine

Saturday's first match will see Morocco and Portugal fight it out, followed by the blockbuster clash between England and France.

The schedule

Croatia vs Brazil, Friday, 8.30 pm

Netherlands vs Argentina, Saturday, 12.30 am

Morocco vs Portugal, Saturday, 8.30 pm

England vs France, Sunday, 12.30 am

(All timings in IST)