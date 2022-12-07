An unexpected visitor interrupted a press conference of Brazil's star player Vinicius Junior on Wednesday in the build up to their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal meeting with Croatia in Qatar.

Soon after Vinicius sat down for his media interaction, a cat climbed on to the desk in front of him and made itself comfortable. That brought the Real Madrid player to a hearty laugh.

The press officer, who was alongside Vinicius on the podium petted the feline intruder before flinging it down.

In videos now being shared widely on social media, the cat can be seen landing safely on its feet and walking behind the desk.

The light moment seemed to ease the pressure, if any, off Brazil's brilliant left-winger who will be vital to his nation's chances in the quarterfinal against last edition's losing finalists on Friday.

Vinicius was one of the scorers in Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round-of-16 the other day. Brazil's talisman, Neymar, was also on the scoresheet.

