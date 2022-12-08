FIFA World Cup: Croatia versus Brazil | Head-to-head record

Five-time champions Brazil clash with Croatia on Friday (8.30 pm IST) for a place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil made it to the last eight in style in with a 4-1 demolition of South Korea. Tite's men have so far scored seven goals from four matches at Qatar 2022. The Selecao have conceded two goals and also suffered an unexpected 0-1 loss to Cameroon in their final group encounter. Richarlison is their top-scorer with three goals.

The Croats on the other hand needed a shootout to edge out Japan in their round-of-16 clash after the extra time ended 1-1. Croatia are one of the four unbeaten sides along with the Netherlands, England and Morocco in the tournament. However, Croatia have managed juts five goals from four matches so far. Four of those came in the 4-1 win over Canada. Andrej Kramaric is their top-scorer with two goals.

Brazil have never lost to Croatia. They have a 3-0 head-to-record, with one match ending in a draw.

Brazil have a 2-0 record over the Croats in the World Cup.

Head-to-head record

1. August 17, 2005: Croatia drew with Brazil 1-1 (friendly)

2. June 13, 2006: Brazil bt Croatia 1-0 (World Cup, group stage)

3. June 12, 2014: Brazil bt Croatia 3-1 (World Cup, group stage)

4. June 3, 2018: Brazil bt Croatia 2-0 (friendly)