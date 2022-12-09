Qatar WC: Neymar's Brazil vs Modric's Croatia in quarterfinals | Game On

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2022 08:09 PM IST Updated: December 09, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Neymar Jr and Luka Modric. Photos: Reuters

Al Rayyan, Qatar: Brazil take on Croatia in the first quarterfinal of Qatar World Cup here on Friday. Neymar and the canaries will battle with Luka Modric's losing finalists from 2018 for a place in the semifinals. The first half is underway.

Teams
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic
Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison

