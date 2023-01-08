ISL: Diaz brace hurts his former club as Mumbai crush Kerala Blasters

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2023 09:42 PM IST
Mumbai City players celebrate a goal against Kerala Blasters in the ISL. Photo: ISL

Mumbai: Former Kerala Blasters player Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored a brace against them for Mumbai City in a handsome 4-0 victory here on Sunday.

For Kerala Blasters, it was the end of an eight-match unbeaten run that began in early November. The Blasters had won seven of the eight matches during that period to catapult them back into the top four.

Incidentally, it was Mumbai City that last beat them, a 0-2 defeat in Kochi on October 28.

On Sunday though, Mumbai were twice as good as all four of their goals were scored inside the first 22 minutes.

Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh also scored to keep Mumbai unbeaten in the league and extend their lead over Kerala Blasters to five points.

