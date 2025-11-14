Thrissur Magic secured a thrilling 2-1 win over Malappuram FC in their first home match of the Super League Kerala season at the Corporation Stadium on Friday.

Midfielder S K Faiaz scored the winner with a fine low header in the 27th minute. John Kennedy's 6th minute goal had cancelled out Serbian Ivan Markovic's brilliant volley two minutes earlier that gave the Thrissur side a dream start.

Magic, which struggled at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural season, have extended their lead at the top. Magic have 13 points, two more than holders Calicut FC, after six rounds.

Not only did Magic avenge their loss to Malappuram earlier this season, they ended the opposition's unbeaten run too. Malappuram had two wins and three draws from five outings prior to tonight's match.

Former Kerala Blasters forward Ishan Pandita made his debut for Malappuram, coming on as a second half substitute.

Result: Thrissur Magic 2 (Ivan Markovic 4, Faiaz 27) bt Malappuram FC 1 (John Kennedy 6).