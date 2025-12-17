FIFA on Wednesday announced a hike in financial contribution for participating teams in the 2026 World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the FIFA Council, the total contribution of $655 million is a 50% increase from the previous edition held in Qatar in 2022. The World Cup will be held between June 11 and July 19.

The champions are set to receive $50 million (approximately ₹450 crores), while the runners-up will pocket $33 million (approx ₹300 cr). The third- and fourth-placed nations have been promised $29 million and $27 million, respectively (₹260 cr and ₹244 cr).

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement. "Each qualified team will receive USD 1.5 million to cover preparation costs," FIFA said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming edition will feature 48 teams, up from 32 in the last edition. The payment to teams that finish between 33 and 48 places is $9 million (₹81 cr). Adding the preparation cost of $1.5 million to that, even the last-placed team is set to get richer by ₹95 crore.

Interestingly, the award pocketed by Australia, which lifted the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, was $4 million (₹36 crore).

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are the reigning World champions, having lifted their third title at the Lusail Stadium in December 2022. Argentina defeated France in penalties to emerge champions.