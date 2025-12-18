Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly lodged a complaint against a person who heads an Argentine football fan club in Kolkata over the chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium in connection with Lionel Messi's recent visit.

Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, said the person's statements made to a journalist adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

A police officer quoted by news agencies said the fan group leader raised serious allegations against Ganguly, who is affectionately called Dada.

Ganguly is reportedly close to Satadru Dutta, the organiser of the G.O.A.T India Tour that brought Messi to the country for promotional events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

Kolkata was supposed to be the first leg of the event, but the opener turned chaotic with fans invading the pitch and vandalising the venue. Messi and fellow international stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul had to be rushed out of the venue.

Dutta was arrested and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level inquiry after apologising to fans who failed to see the football icon.