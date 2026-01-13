Odisha FC have confirmed their participation in the delayed season of the Indian Super League (ISL) set to start on February 14.

The club put out a statement on Tuesday to explain the motivation behind participating in the league that has been on hold since September.

"OFC fully supports the Government of India's commitment to keeping Indian football active, visible, and unified during this important period of transition," the statement said.

"Over the past decade, OFC has remained a deeply committed stakeholder in the development of both men's and women's football in India, making sustained investments in the football ecosystem.

"Our decision to participate reflects our unwavering belief in the long-term future of Indian football and in the Indian Super League as the country's premier football competition."

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had said on Monday that all 14 clubs have given in writing their willingness to compete.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced the start of the league on January 6 after a meeting with representatives of the clubs.

The AIFF has not finalised a commercial partner yet, meaning the clubs and the federation must bear the cost of organising the event.

The AIFF had said the budget for the ISL this season was Rs 24 crore. According to the AIFF, each club will contribute Rs 1 crore each, while the AIFF will chip in Rs 9.77 crore.

The ISL season hit a roadblock after the AIFF failed to renew its Master Rights Agreement with FSDL, owned by the Reliance Group. The agreement ended on December 8, 2025, leaving the AIFF without a commercial partner for the season.