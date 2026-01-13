India made a terrific start to the SAFF Futsal Championship by hammering the Maldives 11-1 in the women's category on Tuesday.

Khushbu Saroj scored four goals, while Ritika Singh, Sonali Mondal and Nishka Parkash bagged a brace apiece for Team India. The tournament is being held at the Nonthaburi Stadium in Thailand.

The Indian men's team will begin their campaign on Wednesday against Bangladesh. Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka are the other nations competing in the event.

India's meetings with Pakistan are scheduled as the final group games in both women's (Jan 19) and men's (Jan 26) sections.

Also Read Former I-League striker from Kerala makes Indian team for SAFF Futsal Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian men's team comprises a Malayali, Hafis A M, from Kozhikode. The 30-year-old is a former striker who played for Churchill Brothers in the I-League.

The women's team will next play Bangladesh on Thursday. The matches are available on YouTube on sportsworkz channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Result: India 11 (Mithila Ramani 4, Ritika Singh 6, 17, Khushbu Saroj 17, 22, 24, 26, Sonali Mondal 17, 37, Nishka Parkash 33, 34) bt Maldives 1 (Achom Degio 39 (og))