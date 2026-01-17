Indian midfielder and former Gokulam Kerala women's team player Manisha Kalyan has signed for Peru's top-division club Alianza Lima, joining from Greek side PAOK FC.

"I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited about this new challenge. My focus is on always giving 100%, winning every match, and helping the team achieve its goals," she said after completing the move.

Manisha played for Gokulam Kerala FC from 2018 to 2022, scoring 21 goals in 24 appearances. During this period, she won the All India Football Federation's Emerging Player of the Year award in 2020-21 and the Player of the Year award in 2022-23.

After leaving Gokulam, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder moved to Cypriot First Division club Apollon Ladies, where she scored 14 goals in 34 matches. She later joined Greek club PAOK FC and continued her impressive form, netting seven goals in 17 appearances. She is also the first Indian footballer to compete in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

"Kalyan has excelled at both club and national team levels, bringing dynamism and creativity to the attacking third," Alianza Lima said in a statement.

Sisy Quiroz, head of the club's women's football division, said Manisha's arrival marked an important step in the club’s project and would strengthen their ambitions in domestic and international competitions.

"Manisha is a very versatile attacking player with great speed, creativity, and the ability to unbalance defences in one-on-one situations, as well as the vision to finish and create plays for the team. Her international experience and her leading role in the Indian national team reflect her stature and competitive mindset, qualities that we are sure will bring added value to the squad," Sisy said.