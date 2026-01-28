When the draw for the SAFF U20 Championship was completed in Bangkok the other day, one of the group line-ups turned out to be the most dramatic assembly of domestic rivals.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh make up Group B of the championship to be held in the Maldives from March 23 to April 3. Group A comprises hosts Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though it is common for India to meet Pakistan and Bangladesh in SAFF-level (South Asian Football Federation) matches, having all three in one group is an exciting proposition, especially in the current political climate.

In cricket, Bangladesh recently joined Pakistan in boycotting India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Bangladesh were upset by the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL side KKR. Rahman's removal allegedly stemmed from the domestic tension in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Cricket Council refused to heed the demand of the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play their matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. As a result, Bangladesh won't be participating in the event, set to begin on February 7.

Pakistan's situation has been more straightforward due to the diplomatic tension with India. Both countries have refused to play on each other's soil and have only met in neutral venues. In the context, the upcoming SAFF U20 group stage contests between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should excite sports fans in all three countries and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, two teams will advance to the semifinals from the three-team group, and neither of the sides would want to finish bottom. India won the last edition of the SAFF U20 Championship, defeating Bangladesh in shoot out.