Kerala have placed a foot in the semifinals of the 79th Santosh Trophy as they lead hosts Assam 2-0 at half-time at the Silapathar Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Manoj M, who is captaining the side today, scored the opener in the 17th minute, while leading scorer Muhammad Ajsal made it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

Assam applied serious pressure at the start of the match, with Pranjal Bhumij coming close to scoring in the 3rd minute. Goalkeeper Hajmal's reflexes kept out the Assamese winger at the near post.

Kerala slowly grew into the game, and halfway through the first half, Shafeeq Hassan's side had established a pattern of play.

Midfielders Arjun V and Arjun M M were impressive, the latter winning loose balls and the other threading through balls and connecting with the attackers.

Arjun V swung in a tempting cross from a corner to break the deadlock. Ajsal's glancing header at the near post was goal-bound, but Manoj made sure to tap it home for the opener.

Kerala used the width to their advantage, with defenders overlapping with the wingers to keep Assam pinned to their half.

Bibin Ajayan was often found in space on the right flank, swinging in crosses. Viknesh M was a menace on the left, cutting inside to make space for Sandeep S. It was the combination on the left that resulted in the second goal.

Arjun V, Viknesh and Sandeep formed a triangle on the left, leaving the Assamese defenders chasing shadows. Arjun released Sandeep, who played a teasing low cross into the box, which was attacked by Ajsal. The Kerala Blasters striker showed his poaching skills by stepping in front of the marker at the right time to score.