For his final substitution, before the Santosh Trophy quarterfinals against West Bengal went into a shootout, Services head coach M G Ramachandran replaced skipper Gagandeep Singh with Muhammed Shanoos P P in goal.

Goalkeeping changes are common before shootouts, and defending champions Bengal too did one, by replacing Somanth Dutta with Gourab Shaw. The changes proved effective as both substitute goalkeepers starred with two saves apiece.

But it was Shanoos, a Malayali with the Indian Army, who emerged as the hero by saving the crucial fifth spot kick of Bengal taken by Naro Hari Shrestha. Shanoos dived low to his right to deny Shrestha, just like he prevented Karan Rai from scoring in the second kick of the series. His imposing figure and confidence that shone through also played a big part in Chaku Mandi putting his kick wide. Services won the match 3-2 in the shootout after it ended goalless at the end of extra time.

The interesting thing about Shanoos was that he had not played a minute in the final round of the 79th Santosh Trophy before being summoned for the shootout against the holders. "It was pre-planned to bring in Shanoos if the game went into a shootout," said coach Ramachandran. "Shanoos is an experienced player who gave his best for the team when it mattered. It shows his quality as a player and individual," the coach said.

Services defended resolutely against Sanjoy Sen's Bengal by staying compact and pressing hard. "It was our team spirit and ability to defend as a unit that was evident from today's win," Ramachandran said.

Services created the first chance but neither Shubham Rana nor Samuel Vanlalpeka could convert after smart work from Abhishek Pawar. At the other end, Akash Hembram missed a free header. Services, too, were unlucky with a headed chance when Rana flicked one off a corner, only to be cleared off the line by Banerjee. The striker Banerjee could have won it for Bengal shortly before extra time when he was found free at the far post by Bijay Murmu, but he fired over. Substitute Vijay Marandi had an opportunity to steal a late winner, but Juwel Mazumder blocked the effort to take the match into penalties.

Goalkeeper Muhammed Shanoos PP. Photo: Special arrangement

Penalty hero from Palakkad

Shanoos' WhatsApp profile picture has a popular retro graphic of football icon Lev Yashin at full stretch, clutching on to a ball. It is a tribute to the legendary Soviet man, who was the first goalkeeper to win the Ballon d'Or.

Yashin was renowned for being an imposing figure in front of the goal, with incredible athleticism and positioning. Clearly, Yashin's influence on Shanoos goes beyond just a DP because he displayed all the traits of the icon in the shootout.

Shanoos performed somersaults in front of the penalty takers and did a range of gimmicks that would make Argentina's World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez proud. "It is the confidence that comes from sevens matches," said Shanoos with a hearty smile.

As a youngster, the native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad district was attracted to the high-octane sevens tournaments in north Kerala, where goalkeepers are required to be aggressive. He joined the Army before turning 18. Shanoos has been part of Services' last three Santosh Trophy squads. He also played a significant part in the qualifying rounds, especially in a 2-1 win over Lakshadweep.

Services will take on Railways and Kerala play Punjab in the semifinals to be played on February 5. West Bengal had defeated Kerala in the final of last year's Santosh Trophy.