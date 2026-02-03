Thiruvananthapuram: The General Education Department has invited public opinion on possible measures to address the growing problem of social media addiction among children, with Minister V Sivankutty stressing the need for a serious and timely debate on the issue.

Acknowledging that technology is an inseparable part of modern life, Sivankutty said the rapid increase in social media use among children had emerged as a matter of grave concern. “While technology cannot be wished away, the manner in which children are getting addicted to social media demands urgent attention,” he said at a press conference.

The minister pointed out that several developed countries and many Indian states have already initiated legislative steps to regulate children’s access to social media. “Kerala is among the leaders in internet literacy and mobile phone usage. That makes this discussion all the more relevant for us,” he said.

Sivankutty expressed concern that childhood, once defined by outdoor play and social interaction, is increasingly restricted to mobile phone screens. “Excessive screen time is affecting children’s physical health, mental well-being and social behaviour. A generation growing up dependent on the digital world could pose serious challenges to our society in the future,” he warned.

Clarifying the government’s approach, the minister said there was no move to impose a blanket ban on internet use. “The objective is not prohibition, but to ensure responsible and judicious use of digital platforms,” he said. The government, he added, wants to open the issue to a broad public discussion before taking any policy decision.

He said citizens could share their views on whether Kerala needs a strict law to regulate children’s social media use and whether such legislation is practical, or whether the focus should instead be on large-scale awareness programmes for parents and children. “We want to hear from the public on what approach would best protect our children,” Sivankutty said.

Emphasising that children’s safety and well-being must remain the priority, the minister said the government was looking for constructive suggestions and cooperation from all sections of society to shape an effective response to the issue.