Kochi: The Puthencruz police have booked nine individuals following a violent altercation in Thiruvaniyoor on the night of January 29, an incident the victims, including a young woman, describe as a harrowing act of “moral policing”, while local residents claim was a confrontation sparked by public nuisance.

The incident involved a 22-year-old employee of an electronics firm and her male friend, both residents of Kollam. According to the woman, the attack occurred around 10:30 pm while her friend was escorting her to her PG accommodation in Thiruvaniyur after their work shift ended at an electronics firm in the locality.

Currently recovering in a Kollam hospital, the woman provided a harrowing account of the ordeal, alleging that the assailants slapped her, pushed her to the ground, and kicked her while simultaneously assaulting her friend. “They assaulted me with sexual intentions and questioned me why I was standing there with my friend,” she told the media, further claiming that the mob intimidated an autorickshaw driver who had stopped to help, effectively preventing them from reaching medical care immediately.

The victim also alleged a premeditated atmosphere of intimidation in the neighbourhood, noting that hoardings had previously been placed in the area warning against similar social interactions under threat of physical violence.

However, the narrative takes a sharp turn with the account of 62-year-old Manikuttan, one of the nine residents booked. Police sources indicated the case is complex, as residents had previously complained about young men and women creating a “public nuisance” in the residential area.

Manikuttan, who filed a counter-complaint, claimed the confrontation began when he spotted the woman standing alone in the dark after he left a residents’ association meeting. “I have two daughters, and this woman is likely their age. She was standing there alone, and I saw a man a few metres away. Out of concern, I asked why she was standing there alone and advised her to go home,” Manikuttan told Onmanorama.

He alleged the woman became furious and verbally abused him, leading to a physical struggle where the woman allegedly slapped and kicked him, while her friend reportedly struck him with a bottle, fracturing his left thumb. “Hearing the noise, other residents, who were part of the meeting, came to help me, and the issue worsened,” he said.

The Puthencruz police have registered two separate FIRs but are treating the woman’s complaint, which includes charges of assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty, as the primary case.

“Among those booked are Thiruvaniyoor residents Manikuttan, Bibin, and Baby. A second FIR was registered against the woman and her friend for voluntarily causing hurt, based on Manikuttan’s claims of physical assault. We are currently verifying both versions and collecting statements from both sides. An investigation is underway,” said a police officer.