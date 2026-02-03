ADVERTISEMENT
Kochi: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has called for a future-ready government built on planning, transparency and private-sector efficiency, while outlining his vision for Kerala’s economic transformation at the Summit of Future organised by Jain University, Kochi.

Speaking at a session titled “Masters in Social Engineering” with Dr Tom M Joseph, Director, New Initiatives at Jain University, Satheesan redefined social engineering as a scientific, project-driven approach to positive social change rather than political manipulation.

Highlighting youth migration, he said a UDF government would create a dedicated department to support young people and encourage them to build careers in India. He also advocated environmentally compatible industries, high-speed rail with ecological safeguards, and the expansion of coastal shipping to ease road congestion.

Satheesan said Kerala must move beyond being a consumer state to become a global industrial hub. He urged startup-friendly policies, tax relief and fast approvals, and called for industry-linked bridge courses to update outdated curricula. He also emphasised democratic awareness, secular values and intellectual strength as Kerala’s core assets.

