Former Southern Railway Chief Operations Manager T Pius Joseph passed away at his residence here on Tuesday. He was 92. The funeral will be held on February 5 at 10 am at the Perungudi cemetery, following prayers at his residence in Perungudi and at St Pius X Church.

Joseph held several key positions during his career in the Railways, including Divisional Railway Manager of the Palakkad division, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager and Deputy General Manager. During the construction phase of the FACT Cochin Division, he served as Project Deputy General Manager. He also served as a Director of the public sector undertaking Steel Industries Limited and underwent technical training in Canada and the United States.

After retiring from the Railways, he served as Administrative Director of Madras Medical Mission and Frontier Lifeline hospitals. Joseph was the son of Kavalam Tharayil Appachan, a founding leader of the Kuttanad Farmers’ Association. His wife, Mariamma, is from the Pottankulam family.

He is survived by his sons George Pius, Jolly Pius, Thomas Pius and Abraham Pius, and his daughter Teresa Kuriakose. His sons-in-law and daughters-in-law are Joseph Kuriakose, Shobha George, Roopa J Tharayil, Anu Thomas and Rose Abraham.