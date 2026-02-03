ADVERTISEMENT
 A tribal youth sustained serious injuries after a wild gaur attacked him at Idamalakudi. The injured is G Kaliraj (33) of Nadukkudi Unnathi in Idamalakudi. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Kaliraj was on his way to attend a funeral rites at Idalippara.

According to residents, Kaliraj came face to face with the wild gaur near Andavankudi, following which the animal charged at him. The gaur gored him, fracturing his left leg and causing deep injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and administered first aid by bandaging his wounds. They then carried him nearly three kilometres through forest paths to Societykudi, from where he was shifted by ambulance to a hospital in Munnar. He was later referred to the Idukki Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

