Thiruvananthapuram: Shadow police officers are being deployed on private buses in Kochi to detect traffic violations, including racing, overtaking, as well as drug use by employees, the Kochi City District Police Chief informed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. The action is based on an order issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas on January 14, 2026.

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) also informed the Commission that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is considering deploying officials in civilian clothes on private buses, on the lines of the shadow police model, to detect violations by bus staff.

The MVD further informed the Commission that the District Collector has convened a meeting of police, RTO and municipality officials to assess traffic violations within Kochi city limits. The department has submitted a proposal to include excise officials in joint inspections by the police and the MVD to check drug use among private bus employees. The Commission had previously emphasised the importance of having excise officials present during these inspections.

Justice Alexander Thomas also directed the District Police Chief to convene a meeting of officials from the police, Motor Vehicles, Public Works and Excise departments and issue the necessary instructions. Public Works officials were asked to coordinate steps such as fixing road defects and installing warning signs to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians, while the Excise Department was directed to conduct special inspections to detect drug use by private bus employees. Both departments were asked to submit reports to the Commission on the steps taken within three weeks.

The Commission also directed that the ACP (Traffic), Joint RTO, a representative of the Road Safety Commissioner, Assistant Executive Engineer (Roads) and a representative of the Joint Excise Commissioner should appear in person at a sitting to be held at the Pathadipalam Rest House on March 3 at 10 am.

The action was taken in the wake of the deaths of online food delivery worker Abdul Saleem and T D Road native Govind N Shenoy, who were killed after being hit by a speeding private bus.