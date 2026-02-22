Kerala Blasters appeared clueless in attack yet again, suffering their second defeat in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. Mumbai City captain Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the solitary goal, a fortuitous one in the 47th minute, after debutant goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh had given the hosts a lifeline with a penalty save in the first half.

David Catala's Blasters had lost their ISL opener 0-2 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata. Marlon Roos-Trujillo started, while the Blasters finished the game with every available attacker at their disposal, including Muhammad Ajsal, Kevin Yoke and Ebindas. Though the team appeared significantly better from their Valentine's Day outing, there was hardly any vision.

A headed effort from Ajsal that went over and another from Bertomeu that was sent wide gave the fans hope in the dying moments, but Mumbai prevailed. The former champions have won both games, while the Blasters will host Inter Kashi at home on February 28 in search of their first point of the season.

Chhangte had been at the right place to slot home the winner after a Brandon Fernandes strike from range deflected off a defender onto his path. Goalkeeper Shaikh could not have done anything to prevent the India international from curling into a corner. But the 23-year-old custodian did have a say in the match, on more than one occasion.

He stepped up to deny former Blasters striker Jorge Pererya Diaz from the penalty spot in the 24th minute. Had the match ended on a positive note for the Blasters, that save would have been celebrated. When it happened, not only did Shaikh give the hosts a lifeline, but he gave them a much-needed reassurance in a position they were a bit gingerly throughout last season.

Sachin Suresh, one of the Malayali players in the squad, was injured, making way for Shaikh. Across two seasons, Thrissur native Sachin had struggled to make clean saves despite being given repeated chances, both under former head coach Mikael Stahre and the incumbent, David Catala.

What was most impressive about Shaikh saving the penalty from Diaz wasn't just his anticipation, but the attitude he displayed before and after the event. The former Mohun Bagan keeper appeared quite confident while Diaz waited for the spot kick. He 'wasted time' by setting down to tie his shoelaces, then stood tall on the goalline, staring down the Argentine. The kick was a tame one, low to the right of the keeper.

The Blasters players rushed to celebrate with their custodian after the penalty had been saved, and the ball cleared. Skipper Bikash Yumam planted a kiss on Shaikh's cheeks, fellow centre-back Oumar Bah gave a bear hug, and the others were ready to join when Shaikh urged them to fall back, to be vigilant to a quick throw in. That was the mark of a leader, one who might be needed to make more vital interventions during remainder of the season. He also made a handful of saves in the second half, notably one that prevented a Diaz shot from crawling into the far post.

Shortly before the penalty was awarded for an ill-timed tackle by Danish Farooq on Diaz, Bah rescued his skipper, Bikash, after a poor back pass. The Blasters had a few more nervous moments, but also had some close calls at the other end, with striker Victor Bertomeu forcing a save from Lachenpa from a freekick, and Nihal Sudheesh, released by Marlon Roos-Trujillo, scuffed a shot.