Football is not important in a war-like situation. Still, the developing crisis in the Middle East has cast serious doubt on Iran’s participation in the FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States in June-July this year.

The fact that the United States is one of the countries involved in the confrontation with Iran raises the question of whether the Asian giants would travel across the Atlantic to play on the soil of their political opponent.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday in an attack launched by the US and Israel. US President Donald Trump called Khamenei one of the most evil people in history. At least 555 Iranians have been killed in the US-Israeli strikes, said the Red Crescent Society.

In this context, if Iran boycotts the World Cup, it would be justified but unprecedented because no country has backed out after qualifying for the most coveted sporting spectacle in the world.

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal shows the card reading Iran during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on December 5, 2025. Photo: AFP/ Mandel Ngan

Iran earned their spot in the World Cup as one of the six direct qualifiers from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The AFC have eight direct slots and one inter-confederation play-off slot in the 48-team World Cup to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran have yet to make their stance clear while the situation in the Middle East remains tense. Mehdi Taj, President of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, told news agencies that the viciousness of the attacks by US and Israeli forces did not augur well for the World Cup. He, however, did not confirm if the political tensions would lead to a World Cup boycott.

If peace returns and Iran go ahead with their World Cup plans, it would create a bigger headache for the US as the Asian side have their group stage matches (Group G) scheduled in the American cities of Los Angeles and Seattle. LA has a strong Iranian community, which is why it is sometimes called Tehrangeles (Tehran is the capital of Iran).

Iran are grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand in Group G. Should Iran withdraw, the AFC could field a replacement. Iraq, which defeated the UAE in a fifth-round AFC play-off to reach the intercontinental play-off, are likely to get the nod if Iran pull out.