The dilemma surrounding the broadcasting partner to telecast FIFA World Cup matches in India finally appears to be nearing a resolution, as a top former official of the country’s football governing body said on Saturday that the fans could get an answer by next week.

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) former General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran said negotiations to finalise the broadcasting partner in India have been completed and assured that the World Cup matches would be fully accessible in the country.

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“The wait is finally over. Negotiations are complete, and the official announcement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting partner in India is expected next week,” he said in a post on X. “After months of uncertainty, fans can finally relax — the World Cup will be fully accessible in India,” he added.

The development comes after reports last week stated that FIFA’s media rights officials visited India to hold talks on the issue after successfully negotiating a deal in China. China Media Group reportedly struck a $60 million agreement to broadcast all 104 matches of the World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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It is understood that FIFA granted Beijing an 80 per cent discount to resolve the matter, as China accounted for 49.8 per cent of the global viewing hours during the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA had initially sought a $100 million deal for India, but later reduced its asking price to $60 million. However, the highest offer from India was reportedly a $20 million bid made by a joint venture between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company.

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Meanwhile, state-owned broadcaster Doordarshan earlier this week informed the Delhi High Court that it was not its responsibility to telecast World Cup matches in India. The statement came as a major blow to millions of fans eagerly awaiting the tournament.

The matches are scheduled to take place after midnight in Indian time, and it is believed that the late timings discouraged broadcasters, who feared a drop in television viewership.