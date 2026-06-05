Every FIFA World Cup transforms Kerala's streets. Flags of Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, England and Spain flutter above roads and junctions, giant cut-outs rise overnight, and supporters fill the air with chants celebrating their football heroes. For many Malayalis, football is more than a sport — it is an emotion.

At Areekode in Malappuram, often called the Mecca of Kerala football, one fan stands apart from the sea of traditional voices. Mohammed Riyas, popularly known as Reemani, proudly supports Senegal.

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His affection for the West African nation began with admiration for its talismanic star, Sadio Mane. It was not merely Mane's brilliance on the pitch that captivated him, but also the player's journey off it.

Born in a small village, Mane overcame numerous hardships to become one of the world's finest footballers while remaining deeply connected to his roots. "Mane is someone who came from an underprivileged background and carved out a place for himself through hard work and determination," Reemani said.

Mane's story resonates deeply with Reemani. He is drawn to individuals and teams that have fought their way to the top against the odds. Reemani says Senegal carved out its place on the global stage despite lacking the resources and history enjoyed by footballing powerhouses. Senegal were only the second African nation to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup on their debut in 2002.

"They rose like a phoenix despite all the shortcomings and fought their way to the World Cup," Reemani said.

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That admiration for the underdog is not unique to Reemani. In many ways, it reflects the football culture that has evolved in Malabar over generations.

Areekode did not earn its reputation as Kerala's mecca of football overnight. Football was introduced in Malabar by the British. Over time, it became more than a game - for many locals, defeating British teams symbolised pride and resistance.

Even after Independence, Malayalis found themselves drawn to footballers whose lives mirrored their own struggles. Legends such as Pele and Diego Maradona rose from poverty and humble beginnings to conquer world football. Their stories resonated across Kerala, where football was treated as a passion and cause for joy.

Decades later, Reemani's devotion to Senegal carries that same spirit. "I remember watching the 2002 World Cup. Back then, we only knew a handful of teams such as Brazil and Argentina," he recalled. "Like everyone else, I celebrated their victories and enjoyed watching them play, but I never felt a special connection with any particular team."

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That changed years later when Sadio Mane emerged as one of world football's brightest stars. Mane's move to Liverpool in 2016 brought him greater global attention, and Reemani found himself drawn not only to the Senegalese forward's performances but also to his life story.

Helped by the brilliance of Mane, Senegal qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, their first appearance since the 2002 edition. "At that time, I put up a flex board at Areekode Junction. I was the only person to do so for Senegal because I was the team's only fan here," Reemani recalled.

However, Senegal's campaign ended in the group stage. The Lions of Teranga qualified again for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. "That year too, I printed flex boards of Senegal and put them up at four locations in Areekode," he said.

Without Mane, who missed the tournament due to injury, Senegal lost their opening match but bounced back to win their next two and reached the Round of 16, where their journey ended in a defeat to England.

Yet Reemani remains proud of the team's achievements. "The team doesn't have many star players. Mane is the only big name. Even then, they managed to come this far," he said.

This time, he believes Senegal can improve on their previous World Cup performances. The squad boasts experienced players such as Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye, and is considered one of the stronger sides heading into the tournament.

Drawn in Group I alongside France, Norway and Iraq, Senegal will face a tough challenge, but Reemani is optimistic. "I believe Senegal can reach the final. If they do, I'll serve rice and meat to everyone," he said.

Members of the Junction Team in Areekode, a collective of football enthusiasts, say they have always admired Reemani's unwavering support for Senegal. "There are fans of Brazil, Argentina and several other teams here. But there is only one Reemani," said Safeer Karattil.

According to Safeer, Reemani was the first to put a flex board this time in Areekode. "This time, I have put up only a small flex board. The Junction Team members also helped me with it," Reemani said, admitting that the World Cup celebrations have not yet reached the intensity seen in previous years.

"I think the celebrations and the overall vibe will become much stronger once the World Cup begins," Safeer said.