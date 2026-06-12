Did you know the balls used in the FIFA World Cup 2026 were made in Pakistan?

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, made sure the world knew his country's role in the making of the Adidas 'TRIONDA' balls ahead of the FIFA World Cup opener in Mexico.

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"Pakistan is proud to be part of this global celebration through its renowned sporting goods industry. The official match balls, “Trionda”, being used at this World Cup have been manufactured in Pakistan, reflecting the skill and craftsmanship of our people," Sharif said in a social media post on June 11.

The TRIONDA balls feature the red, green and blue colours to pay homage to Canada, Mexico and the United States respectively, the three host nations of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The name that translates to 'three waves' is taken from Spanish.

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According to FIFA, the four-panel construction of the TRIONDA balls produces optimal in-flight stability and "evenly distributes drag as the ball travels through the air".

"Connected ball technology again features in the ball, with a state-of-the-art 500Hz motion sensor chip delivering insight into every element of the ball’s movement. This technology sends precise data to the video assistant referee system in real time, enhancing match officials’ decision-making, including in relation to offside incidents," FIFA said.