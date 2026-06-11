The wait is finally over. Mexico has welcomed the world to its capital for the opener of the FIFA World Cup 2026. A grand opening ceremony was held at the Mexico City Stadium, better known as the Azteca Stadium.

Artists in indigenous attire performed to captivating drum beats. The highlight of the opening ceremony was the rendition of the official song 'Dai Dai' by pop queen Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

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More than 80,000 fans have reportedly made it to the iconic venue for the opening fixture featuring the co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, set to kick off at 12.30 am IST.

The venue has become the first to host three World Cup openers, after inaugurating the 1970 and 1986 editions.

For Mexico, the fixture is their eighth opening match of a World Cup. They previously lost five and drew the last two, including against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup.

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The United States and Canada are the co-hosts of the expanded 48-team tournament that will run till July 19.