A video of a man fishing has gone viral — not because of the size of the catch, but because of where it was caught: Inside Kottayam's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The deplorable condition of the town's popular stadium, long seen as a symbol of Kottayam's sporting and development ambitions, has once again been brought to public attention at a time when Kerala is gripped by football fever ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

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With the arrival of the monsoon, the stadium's track and field is almost fully submerged, rendering the ground unusable for athletes and the general public.

Popularly known as Nehru Stadium, the facility is located in the heart of Kottayam, at Nagampadam, close to the busy railway station and private bus stand. The stadium, owned by the Kottayam Municipality, has suffered years of neglect and inadequate maintenance.

Vegetation grown above the drainage facility at the Nehru Stadium in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama

"Many major tournaments used to be held here. The stadium hosted Inter-University football matches and National Inter-University Athletics Championships. Mahatma Gandhi University also regularly conducts its athletics and football competitions here," said Sheejesh, a Kottayam resident who visits the stadium for his daily walk.

He blamed the municipality for the venue's current condition. "The municipality's only interest is renting out the stadium and collecting money. It has never cared to clear the overgrown grass or carry out repairs," he alleged.

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The stadium now frequently hosts private conventions and other events. The athletic track was damaged after heavy vehicles carrying construction materials were allowed to enter the ground. Vast areas of the field, which can host football and cricket matches, are now covered in three to four feet of grass.

There was once a cricket pitch at the centre of the ground. "Even the James Webb Telescope wouldn't be able to find it now," joked a resident.

The exposed iron rods underneath the gallery of the Nehru Stadium in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama

And the ones who have to suffer the consequences are not the authorities or the 'so-called system', but the athletes.

"We cannot use the track because of the waterlogging and overgrown grass. Instead, we are forced to train in the pavilion. Since it is not a synthetic track, the risk of injury is very high," said Adithya B A, an athlete and student of M D Seminary Higher Secondary School.

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"We have suffered injuries while training here because of the hard surface. Whenever it rains, the ground becomes unusable, and there is no alternative facility in Kottayam for us to train," he added.

While Adithya and his friends have shifted their training to facilities in Pala and Puthuppally, they were forced to return to Nehru Stadium following maintenance works at the Pala Municipal Stadium.

Kottayam Nehru Stadium gallery view. Photo: Onmanorama

"The ground is also being misused. Many people come here to consume alcohol and drugs. We often see liquor bottles and drug packets and syringes scattered around the premises," said Jerish V M, an athlete and Class 11 student of M D Seminary Higher Secondary School.

The stadium has also become a gathering spot for couples seeking a quiet place away from the bustle of the town. For them, the neglected facility offers an unusual spectacle. As birds flock to the waterlogged ground in search of food, lovers can watch nature reclaim parts of what was once Kottayam's premier sporting venue.

The damaged drainage system, now choked with weeds and overgrown vegetation, has created the ideal condition for fish to thrive. And not just small fish. Large snakehead fish, a species commonly found in Kerala's marshy wetlands, are among the catch. In the viral video that brought renewed attention to the stadium's condition, the man was seen pulling a large snakehead fish from the flooded premises.

The broken railings of the Nehru Stadium in Kottayam. Photo: Onmanorama

"This stadium cannot be maintained. We want a better facility and better infrastructure," said Adithya.

And those words were not an abrupt comment from a teenager. A walk around the stadium is enough to reveal the extent of its deterioration.

The railings of the pavilion in many parts are completely damaged. The concrete covering the beams that support the gallery has eroded, leaving rusted iron bars exposed. What was once a space meant for spectators is now home to sprouting shrubs, growing out of cracks in the concrete.

While some of the solar lamp posts fell recently, their battery sets had been stolen months ago. At the centre of the ground, the pole vault landing mat lies abandoned, soaking up the stagnant pool of water surrounding it.

The basketball court adjacent to the stadium poses a hazard to players. Its concrete surface has deteriorated significantly, making any fall potentially dangerous. The baskets are missing, rendering the court unusable. Nearby, the volleyball court has been swallowed by thick vegetation and is no longer accessible.

The current condition of the Volleyball court in the stadium premises. Photo: Onmanorama

Despite the current state of neglect, the Kottayam Municipality says plans are underway for a new stadium. "A proposal for a new stadium has been submitted to the government. We expect a decision in the upcoming state budget," said M P Santhosh Kumar, chairperson of the municipality.

He said that the previous UDF government had proposed ₹105 crore to construct a stadium, and blamed the 10 years of LDF rule for the plan to be shelved.

But more than the political blame, the loss was for athletes and residents. As football fever sweeps through Kerala with the start of another World Cup, the need for a proper public sporting facility has become increasingly evident. For many in Kottayam, the Nehru Stadium remains the only such space — and its revival is long overdue.