Cape Verde knew they would need something extraordinary to contain Spain in their World Cup debut. Fortunately for them, they had a man who embodied the extraordinary — 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha.

The veteran produced a masterclass between the posts, making 7 saves as Cape Verde held former world champions Spain to a goalless draw in their Group H clash.

Also Read A draw as glorious as a win: Cape Verde keep Spain in check on World Cup debut

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Vozinha was brilliantly supported by a defence that threw bodies in front of every attack and defended as if their lives depended on it. Together, they frustrated Spain for 90 minutes and secured one of the most memorable results in Cape Verdean football history.

The goalkeeper's performance placed him in elite company. Since 1966, the only goalkeeper aged 40 or over to make more saves in a World Cup match was Northern Ireland's Pat Jennings, who made 10 on his 41st birthday against Brazil in 1986.

Vozinha's most important intervention came in the 39th minute. Marc Cucurella burst into the final third and delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area. Ferran Torres struck the post before Mikel Oyarzabal headed the rebound towards goal, only for Vozinha to react brilliantly and tip the ball over the crossbar.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha makes a save in front of Spain's forward Ferran Torres (2ndL) during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium. Photo: AFP

He was not finished there. The goalkeeper later got down sharply to deny Torres and then clawed away an Aymeric Laporte header as Cape Verde's belief continued to grow.

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While Vozinha was the standout performer, the result was also built on a remarkable collective defensive effort. Time and again, Cape Verde's defenders repelled Spanish attacks, refusing to allow one of the tournament favourites a way through.

For a nation of just over 530,000 people, one of the smallest ever to reach a World Cup finals, the result was beyond what many could have imagined on football's biggest stage.

The emotions were evident at the final whistle.

Vozinha broke down in tears after helping his country secure a historic point. Cape Verde coach Bubista later explained the significance of the moment.

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"He was overwhelmed with emotion," Bubista said. "He is a very experienced player who has worked for many years to reach this stage. It was also a cry of resilience."

The goalkeeper's World Cup performance was no fluke. Playing for Portuguese second-tier side GD Chaves, Vozinha was a key figure in Cape Verde's qualification campaign. He conceded just eight goals in 10 qualifying matches, with half of those coming in a single game against Cameroon, while keeping seven clean sheets, including in all five home fixtures.

Against Spain, he once again proved his value. Whenever La Roja found a way through Cape Verde's defensive wall, Vozinha was there to rescue his team.

Cape Verde fans outside the stadium before the match. Photo: Nihal Mammen Mathew

The third-smallest nation by population ever to reach a World Cup finals had a vocal contingent of supporters inside Atlanta Stadium, and they rose to salute their heroes at the final whistle.

The loudest cheers were reserved for the man who made it all possible — Vozinha.