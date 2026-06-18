Teboho Mokoena's late penalty kept South Africa's dream of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time alive as Bafana Bafana secured a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday.

Michal Sadilek's early strike had put the Czechs on course for what would have been only their second World Cup victory as an independent nation. But Mokoena converted from the spot late in the game to rescue a valuable point for South Africa.

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The result leaves both teams with one point from two matches in Group A, two points behind co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, who meet later on Thursday. Both sides will likely need victory in their final group match to have any realistic chance of reaching the last 32.

South Africa face South Korea in their final group fixture, while the Czech Republic take on Mexico at the daunting Estadio Azteca.

Having suffered defeats in their opening matches, both teams entered the contest under pressure, but it was the Czech Republic who made the brighter start.

Patrik Schick, the standout name in a Czech side lacking the star power of previous generations, squandered a golden opportunity inside the opening minute when he headed wide from close range. The miss proved costly only briefly as Miroslav Koubek's side took the lead five minutes later.

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Adam Hlozek's cross was expertly cushioned by Alexandr Sojka into the path of Sadilek, who calmly slotted the ball past South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Now appearing at their fourth World Cup, South Africa are still searching for a first appearance in the knockout rounds.

However, Bafana Bafana have enjoyed a resurgence under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who has overseen a steady rise in fortunes since taking charge five years ago.

The 2010 hosts had failed to qualify for a World Cup since 2002 before booking their place at the 2026 tournament. Their third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations also signalled their return as a force on the continental stage. Their return to the global stage has exposed a lack of quality, though, particularly in forward areas.

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The Czechs were left to rue a series of missed opportunities to put the game beyond South Africa early in the second half.

Vladimir Darida hesitated with a clear opening inside the box, allowing the chance to slip away, before Lukas Cerv's powerful long-range effort was tipped over the bar by Williams.

There were thousands of empty seats at the futuristic home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, though those in attendance made their feelings known by loudly booing the mid-half hydration breaks in an enclosed, air-conditioned stadium.

The majority of the crowd were backing South Africa and finally had something to celebrate seven minutes from time.

Thapelo Maseko's shot struck the arm of the unfortunate Pavel Sulc, prompting referee Tori Penso — part of an all-female officiating team — to point to the spot. Mokoena calmly drilled home the penalty to score South Africa's first World Cup goal in 16 years.

Bafana Bafana nearly snatched all three points five minutes later, but Matej Kovar produced a fine save to deny Relebohile Mofokeng.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a point that could yet prove crucial when the final Group A matches are played next week.