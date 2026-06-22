As Argentina take on Austria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J encounter, much of the spotlight will be on Lionel Messi and his pursuit of a historic milestone.

Messi currently has 16 goals across six World Cup appearances, level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. One goal against Austria would see the Argentine captain move clear at the top of the scoring charts and add yet another record to his illustrious career.

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Argentina head into the contest brimming with confidence after a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their opening match. Messi starred with a hat-trick, while Thiago Almada and Lautaro Martinez consistently troubled the opposition defence.

Austria, however, will provide a far sterner test. Managed by Ralf Rangnick, they began their campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Jordan and possess enough quality to trouble any side on their day.

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Led by captain David Alaba, Austria combine defensive solidity with attacking threat through the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer and Michael Gregoritsch. The key battle could well be whether Alaba and his backline can contain Argentina's star-studded attack spearheaded by Messi.

With Argentina aiming to secure qualification momentum and Messi chasing history, all eyes will be on the Group J showdown.

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Playing XI

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

Austria: Alexander Schlager, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner, Michael Gregoritsch.