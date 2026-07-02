When England faced DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, many of their stars looked visibly tense and frustrated until the 75th minute. One of the biggest reasons was a Lionel — DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

This Lionel, unlike Messi, who has made a name for himself by scoring goals, won hearts by preventing them. England were the latest team to face that challenge, though they eventually prevailed thanks to Harry Kane's heroic brace.

Also Read Captain Kane nets brace as England bounce back to beat DR Congo

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DR Congo stunned everyone in the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga put the underdogs ahead of their European opponents. The early goal gave them the belief to defend their lead with everything they had, throwing their bodies in front of every England attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, skipper Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku held the defensive line together. Behind them stood the wall — Mpasi.

After the first hydration break, England regained momentum and produced some of their best attacking football of the World Cup. Their first real chance came in the 30th minute when Jude Bellingham powered a header towards goal, only for Mpasi to gather it comfortably.

Moments later, Bellingham tested the goalkeeper again with a close-range header from Noni Madueke's cross. For a brief moment, England fans were on their feet, only to watch Mpasi stretch out a hand and deny the effort. The disbelief around the stadium said it all.

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Soon after, Kane met a deep corner with a back-post volley, but Mpasi reacted brilliantly, saving it with his legs.

The second half brought more of the same. Mpasi produced a stunning double save, first parrying Bellingham's shot at the near post before pushing away the rebound with crucial assistance from Chancel Mbemba.

The goalkeeper was backed superbly by his defence throughout, with Wan-Bissaka also making a goal-line clearance to preserve DR Congo's lead.

However, their resistance was finally broken in the 75th minute after England introduced fresh legs and greater creativity into their attack. Kane's glancing header brushed past Mpasi's fingertips and into the net, leaving all their hard work undone.

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Yet Mpasi refused to give in. In the 86th minute, Bellingham burst through the inside-left channel and unleashed a fizzing low drive, but the DR Congo goalkeeper was once again equal to the task.

In the end, however, Kane's brilliance proved too much. The England captain received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a strike travelling at nearly 100 kmph, leaving Mpasi with no chance.

Though England emerged victorious, the fighting spirit shown by the African nation will be remembered. Kane himself acknowledged the goalkeeper's outstanding display.

"What a crazy game, their keeper made some unbelievable saves in that first half," Kane said. Those are words Mpasi is likely to cherish for a long time.

At club level, Mpasi plays for Ligue 1 side Le Havre. Born in Meaux, France, he represented France at the Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 levels before deciding to play for his parents' homeland.

He made his DR Congo debut in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Bahrain on February 1, 2022, and went on to play a key role in the country's run at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.