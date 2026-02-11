Spain's No 10, Dani Olmo, has returned to their starting XI against Austria for the round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles.

Pedro Porro has been preferred at right back in place of Marcos Llorente as Luis de la Fuente's Spain look for a place in the round of 16.

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Austria have made three changes, by bringing in Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch. The winner of this match will play either Portugal or Croatia at Arlington on July 6.