The Indian men's football team will play two friendlies in November against New Zealand, which competed in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Team India's friendlies are scheduled to take place at Auckland and Christchurch on November 12 and 15 respectively. New Zealand are 86th in the FIFA rankings, while India are 138th.

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India and New Zealand have met twice, with the first match ending in a goalless draw in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia and the second resulting in a 2-1 win for the visitors at the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai in 2018.

“It is always a positive experience to face teams that compete at the highest level,” said Indian head coach Khalid Jamil.

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“New Zealand are a well-organised side with recent FIFA World Cup experience, and playing away from home against them will be a valuable challenge for our players. We are looking forward to the matches.”

New Zealand participated in the World Cup in North America, featuring in Group G comprising Belgium, Egypt and Iran.

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The New Zealanders famously opened with a 2-2 draw against Iran, before losing 1-3 to Egypt and 1-5 to Belgium. Midfielder Sarpreet Singh, with his roots in Punjab, became the first player of Indian ancestry to play in the World Cup.