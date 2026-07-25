After relentless searching, Italy seem to have finally found the man to take them back to the World Cup — Andrea Pirlo.

Reports suggest that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has reached an agreement with the former Italy midfielder to become the national team's head coach on a four-year deal. The appointment is part of the nation's plan to revamp its football ecosystem and qualify for the 2030 World Cup, which will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

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The last time Italy played at a World Cup was in Brazil in 2014. They failed to qualify for the next three editions — Russia in 2018, Qatar in 2022 and the recently concluded North American tournament.

Italy have been searching for a new coach since Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April after they failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

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The absence of the four-time world champions from the tournament has sparked widespread debate within the country. Even Parliament intervened, calling for a complete restructuring of the men's national team.

For this, Italy approached renowned coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. Italian technical director Paolo Maldini also confirmed these approaches.

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However, Ancelotti remains under contract with the Brazilian national side, while Guardiola rejected the offer, with reports suggesting that he preferred to spend time with his family in Spain.

The Spaniard left Manchester City at the end of last season after a glittering decade in charge, during which he won six Premier League titles, including an unprecedented four in succession, as well as three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

After those talks failed to materialise, Italy finally turned to Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in football history. Pirlo won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and enjoyed a distinguished club career with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

The 47-year-old is currently in charge of Dubai United, who compete in the UAE First Division League. Pirlo also managed Juventus during the 2020-21 season, guiding the Turin club to the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles.

Italian football is facing one of its deepest crises in decades, and the appointment of a new national team coach is being seen as the first step in a wider effort to rebuild a youth development and talent pathway system that has deteriorated significantly in a country where football remains a national obsession.

(With Reuters inputs)