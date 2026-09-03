It took just an hour for tickets to the much-awaited India-Brazil friendly to be snapped up after they went on sale online on Wednesday, underlining the anticipation surrounding the high-profile clash in Kolkata.

India will take on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), with football fever already gripping a city renowned for its passionate following of the sport and the Brazil national team.

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While the exact number of tickets released in the first phase could not be ascertained, tickets in the lower-priced categories were sold out within an hour of the online window opening on the District app.

Ticket prices range from ₹999 to ₹15,000. The available categories are priced at ₹999, ₹2,000, ₹2,500, ₹3,500, ₹4,500, ₹6,000, ₹7,000, ₹9,000 and ₹15,000 for VIP seats.

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The VYBK has a seating capacity of around 67,000, with around 70% of the seats expected to be made available for the match.

The Brazil fixture is part of a high-profile friendly series for India, with the national team also scheduled to face Panama and two-time world champions Uruguay.

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India will host Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 26 before travelling to Kolkata for the Brazil game. The team will then face Uruguay on October 6.

Tickets for the Brazil match were sold exclusively online, with no counter sales. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will also not issue physical tickets, with all passes being provided in digital format, as was done during the FIFA World Cup.

India head coach Khalid Jamil has already named a 26-member squad for the FIFA friendlies. The national camp is scheduled to begin in Bengaluru on September 14, with the team set to travel to Kolkata on September 28, two days after the Panama game.

Jamil has described the opportunity to play Brazil and Uruguay on home soil as a dream come true. He has also said the matches could prove to be a turning point for Indian football and provide valuable preparation ahead of next year's crucial Asian Cup qualifiers.

With the lower-priced tickets disappearing within an hour, the response has offered an early indication of the excitement building in Kolkata ahead of Brazil's visit.