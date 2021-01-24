Keralite teen Amir Sayed wins Novice Cup

Coimbatore: Teen sensation Amir Sayed from Kottayam sealed the Novice Cup in the 23 JK Tyre National Racing Championships at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

The 16-year-old representing MSport has won all 10 races he has taken part in thus far and has won the championship with two races to go.



Chennai's Ashwin Datta came a step closer to sealing the national title in the Formula LGB 4 category with a win and a second-pace finish on Saturday. The results took his points tally for the season to 57 in the FMSCI National Racing Championship.



"I like to focus from race to race and not on the overall championship and points etc. I am happy for myself and my team Dark Don as we have been very dominating on the track," Datta, 22, said after race.



Meanwhile, Vadodara Mira Erda from Vadodara escaped unscathed after her car was hit from behind by Akshay Kapoor. Mira lost control of the car which turned turtle.