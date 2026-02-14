Suspense filled the air as racers rolled out onto the track for the fourth and final round of the MRF Indian Junior Touring Car (IJTC) Championship, with the title to be decided over three decisive races. By the end of three rounds, two drivers had clearly separated themselves from the rest for the championship battle.

Among them was Thrissur-native Viswas Vijayaraj, who entered the final round with 48 point deficit over his closest rival, though exuding confidence about sealing the title. That confidence was well-founded. Viswas was competing in the touring car category for the first time, having spent previous seasons racing in the open-wheel formula car segment. Adding to the challenge, he had missed the opening round of the championship, effectively starting the season three races behind his competitors.

Viswas (M) standing at the podium holding the IJTC trophy. Photo: Special arrangement

Despite the setback, Viswas mounted a remarkable comeback. He dominated the second round of the championship, scoring 61 points from three races, including a podium finish in the opening race of the round. The performance took him to third place in the championship standings and firmly placed him in title contention.

Viswas, who made his professional racing debut in 2017, is no stranger to success. A former champion in the formula racing category, he has claimed titles in both the MRF and JK Tyre championships. While his experience in formula cars eased his transition to touring cars, the new segment also presented fresh challenges that tested his adaptability and racecraft.

By the end of the third round, Viswas had climbed to second place in the overall standings, setting up a high-stakes finale in Chennai. His team, Team Performance Racing (TPR), also remained in the hunt for the Best Team title, with only the last round remaining.

The Honda Jazz used by Viswas for the IJTC race. Photo: Special arrangement

At the heart of Viswas's title charge was his finely tuned Honda Jazz, which he pushed to its absolute limits. "I'm not someone who is satisfied with just achieving something. I always push to the maximum," Viswas said. "My team worked closely with me to upgrade the car according to my requirements, while fully adhering to the racing regulations," he added.

Heading into the final round, Viswas struck early, securing a podium start and finishing second in the opening race to collect 19 crucial points. His chief rival, Rithwik Thomas, however, was later disqualified from the final round after post-race scrutiny revealed unauthorised changes to his car that violated technical regulations.

Despite the infringement, Rithwik had competed in the first two races of the round and initially appeared to have sealed the championship on the strength of the 48-point lead he carried into the finale. Although Viswas finished ahead of him in those races, it was not enough to overturn the deficit, and Rithwik did not take part in the final race of the round.

Viswas with Siddharth Kishore (L) and Mani (R), members of his team, TPR, who have helped him secure the championship. Photo: Special arrangement

The championship narrative shifted dramatically when the scrutiny team ruled Rithwik's car non-compliant, resulting in his disqualification from the two races he had contested in the final round. The decision reopened the title fight and handed Viswas a decisive opportunity.

Keeping his nerves in check, Viswas delivered under pressure, winning the final race and claiming the maximum 25 points. He finished the round with 61 points and ultimately clinched the IJTC title with a 12.5-point lead over Rithwik.

Adding further gloss to the championship triumph, Viswas also set a new track record in the category, clocking 1 minute 53.78 seconds in the final race- a fitting testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence. Riding on his success, his team, TPR, clinched the best team title as well, finishing with a commanding 125.5 point lead over the second-placed outfit. His teammate Deepak Ravikumar capped off a strong season for the team by finishing third in the drivers' championship with 138 points.

Viswas Vijayaraj. Photo: Special arrangement

Reflecting on the moment of victory, Viswas recalled the emotional conversation with his parents. "After the announcement, I called my father but didn't mention Rithwik's disqualification at first. I told him about the team's win and the lap record. He was disappointed initially when he thought I had finished second, but when I told him I had clinched the title, I could feel the excitement over the phone," he said.

Viswas said his mother's reaction was just as heartfelt. "She was surprised and ran to my father to tell him that I had won. They were both very happy," he added.

Adding to an already memorable season, Viswas's students in the DTS Racing team also enjoyed success in the formula racing category, with many of them registering major wins. "This season turned out to be a remarkable one for me," Viswas said. "I battled many challenges, and it was never easy. Seeing my students perform well and secure strong results made it even more special," he added.