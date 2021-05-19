Inspiring comeback tale of Koneru Humpy

After being away from the game for two years, Chess stalwart Koneru Humpy made a stunning comeback by winning the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship in Moscow in 2019.

Humpy's is an inspirational story. After two years of break from competitive chess, she is back to World No. 2 ranking with three huge titles over the last three years. It all began with the Skolkovo Women's Grand Prix, followed by the World Rapid Championship title and finally the Cairns Cup 2020 in February.

Humpy, a native of Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh, started her chess journey at the age of six and when she became the youngest woman Grandmaster in the world at the age of 15, she was marked for greatness.

Once touted as the next big thing in Indian chess after Viswananthan Anand, the 34-year-old Grandmaster continues to uphold a similar passion and values post the birth of her daughter as well. In an exclusive interview with Manorama, she talks about her fulfilling comeback journey and how she motivates herself to keep the fire burning.

Comeback title



“I took a two-year sabbatical from 2016 to 2018 after becoming a mother. The first competitive tournament I participated in after the break was the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship in Moscow. Although I had not prepared well, I was able to win the title. That triumph helped me change my perception of my own game as I realised I'm good at both classical and rapid variants of the game. It was special because I was not expecting to win the title.



Life in lockdown



I returned home after taking part in a tournament abroad in February 2020. Soon, the first nation-wide lockdown was declared. Even as the world of sports came to a standstill due to the pandemic, chess found new life online with several tournaments taking place. I took part in many online competitions in 2020. Recently, I kept myself away from the game for a brief period after some of my relatives tested positive for coronavirus.

I found it a bit tough to play online initially, but I'm much more comfortable now. The younger generation of players have quickly adapted to the situation. The number of viewers for major online tournaments is pretty good. I'm not able to devote much time to training now as I have to take care of my little daughter. I had plans to play the final leg of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix in Gibraltar in March, but was forced to opt out due to travel restrictions. Now I'm looking forward to taking part in next month's Women's Speed Chess Championship which will be held online.



Lockdown cooking



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of my life. We used to have servants in the kitchen. I was able to look after my daughter and find time for the game. The lockdown has forced me to return to the kitchen and brush up my cooking skills. I have learned to cook South Indian dishes and do household chores. To be honest, I had no other option. My younger sister Chandrahasa is in Bengaluru while my parents live nearby. We visit them quite often.

Kerala food



I think people mistake me for a Keralite because of my curly hair. Also, I have this South Indian habit of applying coconut oil to hair. I'm a huge fan of Kerala cuisine. I just love parotta and fish fry.

My husband Dasari Anvesh is a businessman. He had not been much interested in sports before, but after watching me play he started following the game. Our daughter Ahana is yet to start playing chess, but she loves playing with the pieces.



The last time we visited Kerala was after our marriage in 2014. We went to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and some beaches there. It was a great trip.

Most liked game

The match between Vladimir Kramnik and Magnus Carlsen at the annual Sparkassen Chess-Meeting in Dortmund in 2009 is my favourite match of all time. Kramnik's 18th move (f5) was phenomenal.

Life lessons



Life has its ups and downs and how we react and cope with them makes the difference. That is one lesson chess has taught me. Sometimes we may hope to win a tournament but end up losing the first game itself. Chess has taught me to maintain my calmness and composure when life gets tough.”