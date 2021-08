Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan congratulated Malayalam actor Antony Varghese Pepe on his wedding.

“Wishing @ antony_varghese_pepe a very happy married life. Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together,” wrote Yusuf on his Instagram page.

“Thank you big brother,” replied Antony Varghese.

Antony Varghese tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anisha Poulose on Sunday.