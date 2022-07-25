Axar Patel breaks Dhoni's 17-year-old record

Port of Spain (Trinidad): India overhauled a massive West Indies total to win the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval by two wickets. A smashing unbeaten 64 off 35 balls from Axar Patel at the backend helped the visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Needing six off the last three deliveries, Patel smashed a massive six off Kyle Mayer's full toss as India sealed the series.

The 28-year-old Patel also shattered former Indian captain M S Dhoni's 17-year-old record during his whirlwind knock.

Patel smashed five sixes, the most by an India batter at No.7 or lower in a successful ODI chase.

Earlier this record was with Dhoni when he had registered three sixes during India's chase against Zimbabwe in 2005. Later in 2011, Yusuf Pathan had equalled Dhoni's tally twice - against South Africa and Ireland.

The left-handed Patel also hit three fours in his match-winning knock.

Chasing a mammoth 312 for victory, India required 100 from the last 10 overs with Patel and Deepak Hooda at the crease and just five wickets remaining.

With Hooda departing for 33 in the 45th over, it was left to Patel to complete the task and the all-rounder completed the job in style.